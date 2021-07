By forming the candlestick that we have, you could make a little bit of an argument for a shooting star. The shooting star of course is a very negative sign, especially sitting just below this moving average. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick it is very likely that we could go back into the previous consolidation area. Nonetheless, it is also worth noting that oil initially fell, only to turn around and form a bit of a supportive candlestick as well.