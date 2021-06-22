The Truth About Terry Crews' Football Career

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I would say my mobility definitely stands out. The ability to extend plays for 5, 6, 7 seconds takes my game to a different level and is a huge asset in modern offenses. I’d also say my arm strength and accuracy put me in the conversation of being a top prospect. Those are fundamental skills of playing the quarterback position, and yet they vary from player to player. In my case, forcing the defense to cover the entire field (sideline to sideline) allows me to find open windows more easily, both in the pocket and on the run. Lastly, playing quarterback requires excellent critical thinking skills and that’s something I have in spades. In high-stress situations, I keep a cool head and make great decisions under pressure which allows me to execute on game day.