Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Truth About Terry Crews' Football Career

By Maria Faller
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Terry Crews, the multi-talented actor you might think of every time you hear the song "Walk a Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton, used to be an NFL football player. Some die-hard NFL fans already know this, but many people may be shocked to learn that Crews played for multiple NFL teams.

www.thelist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Carlton
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Brooklyn Nine Nine#The San Diego Chargers#Washington Redskins#The Philadelphia Eagles#Sportskeeda#The European Nfl#Insider Crews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
Country
Germany
News Break
Football
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ricky Williams Has Telling Admission On NFL Career

Ricky Williams was one of the best running backs in college football history, finishing his Texas career with 6,279 rushing yards and 75 total touchdowns. Though he was successful in the NFL, his greatest moments were overshadowed by several suspensions. The NFL suspended Williams repeatedly for violating its substance-abuse policy....
NFLwcn247.com

Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77. The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year struggle with cancer. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He coached the Bruins from 1971-75, working as an assistant under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tre Ford, QB, University of Waterloo

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I would say my mobility definitely stands out. The ability to extend plays for 5, 6, 7 seconds takes my game to a different level and is a huge asset in modern offenses. I’d also say my arm strength and accuracy put me in the conversation of being a top prospect. Those are fundamental skills of playing the quarterback position, and yet they vary from player to player. In my case, forcing the defense to cover the entire field (sideline to sideline) allows me to find open windows more easily, both in the pocket and on the run. Lastly, playing quarterback requires excellent critical thinking skills and that’s something I have in spades. In high-stress situations, I keep a cool head and make great decisions under pressure which allows me to execute on game day.
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Josh Gordon, N’Keal Harry and WR possibilities for KC Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) NFL news is typically enough to fill the...
NFLYardbarker

Matthew Stafford Is Overrated

It is not an uncommon phenomenon. Sports fans tend to romanticize and overhype professional athletes, and Detroit is no different. In the case of former quarterback Matthew Stafford, supporters fell in love with the traits he possessed that they could identify with -- playing through pain, being a great teammate, not bashing the organization publicly and his big arm.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Kurt Warner bio pic trailer debuts

After years of speculation, former Cardinal and Ram QB Kurt Warner’s bio pic is finally getting a release. Check out the trailer for “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”, staring former “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi in the title role:. The trailer appears to highlight the large majority of Warner’s career...
NFLDaily Iowan

Former Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson showing to be bright star in NFL

In two seasons in the NFL, former Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson has proven to be one of the league’s best young stars. Pro Football Focus analyst Ben Linsey currently has Hockenson as the seventh-best tight end heading into the 2021-22 season. Hockenson spent three seasons as Hawkeye from 2016-19...
NFLtheScore

Ex-49er Davis modeling acting career after The Rock, Terry Crews

Former San Francisco 49er Vernon Davis is trying to model his post-NFL career after Dwayne Johnson and Terry Crews as he transitions from the gridiron to the big screen. Like his inspirations, the ex-tight end hopes his acting chops will eventually overshadow his time in football. "Over time, I'll probably...
NFLflickeringmyth.com

Zachary Levi is Kurt Warner in trailer for NFL biopic American Underdog

Having headlined spy-series Chuck and DC blockbuster Shazam!, Zachary Levi is used to suiting to up to transform mild-mannered underdogs into superheroes, so while production continues on Fury of the Gods, Lionsgate have released a first look at his upcoming Kurt Warner biopic American Underdog; take a look below…. Based...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Nick Bosa’s Model Girlfriend Dated a Star MLB Player Before Him

Nick Bosa is a young football star with talent, money and fame. It should come as no surprise, then, that in today’s age of social media influence, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end has found himself an online cheerleader who is a TikTok influencer and Instagram model. Her name is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy