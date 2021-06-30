Stifel Upgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to Buy Following Proprietary Survey

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ACRO.U" commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "ACRO" and "ACRO WS," respectively.