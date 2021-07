COVID cases have dropped dramatically in the U.S. over the last few months, but people are still getting infected in the country—whether they're unvaccinated or it's a rare breakthrough infection. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that there have been between 7,000 to 13,000 new cases each day in the country over the last week. Now, researchers are seeing a similarity among many of these currently infected patients. According to new data, 1 in 5 people in the U.S. infected with COVID right now have the Delta variant.