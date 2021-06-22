Cancel
The OG: 'NCAA jig is up thanks to SCOTUS"

Posted by 
WRAL News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio discuss how the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling on a narrow case subject has wider implications.

Community Policy
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
College SportsMy Clallam County

What's next for the NCAA and college athletes after the SCOTUS ruling?

(NEW YORK) – The Supreme Court last week ruled that the cap on a narrow list of education-related benefits for college athletes violated antitrust laws. In a unanimous decision, the Court upheld a lower court ruling that favored college athletes, who have long argued the million dollar salaries of coaches and league commissioners are unfair when compared to compensation for players. Compensation for collegiate athletes was limited to tuition, room and board, and a five thousand dollar cap on educational gifts and benefits from the school.
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Q&A: Prominent Sports Attorney Breaks Down NCAA's 'Crossroads' Over SCOTUS Shutout, NIL

The case centered on football and basketball players. But it’s a baseball analogy that springs to mind. The athletes suing the NCAA on antitrust grounds pitched a rare shutout when the Supreme Court ruled 9–0 in their favor. Narrowly, the decision removed the NCAA’s ability to put restrictions on educational benefits conferred on athletes. Broadly, it took a swipe at the NCAA’s anti-competitive practices and opened the door to more challenges, including athlete compensation.
College Sportsdefendernetwork.com

Latest NCAA ruling by SCOTUS means student-athletes now free to cash in

When the clock struck midnight Thursday morning, college athletics as we have known them changed. Many will argue things changed for the better. Reacting to last week’s Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA instituted an interim plan that will allow college athletes across the board to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still maintain their college eligibility. The plan is a landmark agreement that the Division I Council voted to recommend to the Division I Board of Directors on erlier this week.
College SportsInside Higher Ed

What the SCOTUS NCAA Decision Means for Campus Communicators

Earlier this week a monumental decision was handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States in the NCAA v. Alston case. This decision is -- potentially -- a return to the heart of the academic experience that students often forgo as they play their sports, including access to services that help them persist and earn degrees. The ruling should push campuses to address how colleges recruit, academically support and graduate athletes. In short, it’s time for institutions to live the rhetoric they use when describing the academic benefits of intercollegiate athletics for student athletes.
NFLPosted by
WFAE

A New Era Dawns In College Sports, As The NCAA Scrambles To Keep Up

A new era in college sports begins this week. Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" — at least seven states will put into effect NIL laws, on Thursday. The laws allow athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content.
College Sportsbloombergtax.com

Free Laptops? Paid Fellowships? SCOTUS Redefines NCAA Amateurism Status

It would raise an eyebrow to many college alums if their alma mater supplied limited edition Stealth MacBook Pros to all members of the football team each year or if the bank executive on their university’s board announced they would be facilitating $150,000 post-graduate fellowships to all members of the women’s basketball team.
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

Counsel's Corner: SCOTUS sides with college athletes in NCAA case

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States announced a major ruling in a case which could become a catalyst for changes in college athletics. The high court ruled, in a 9 - 0 decision, limits by the NCAA on education-related benefits colleges offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football cannot be enforced.
College SportsSioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: NCAA must step up and create uniform policies for athletes to share cash

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
College Sportshookem.com

NCAA Council recommends name, image and likeness policies should be up to schools in states without law beginning Thursday

The NCAA Division I Council on Monday recommended that the association temporarily "suspend amateurism rules" related to athletes' ability to make money from their name, image and likeness, the association announced. The Council is the division's day-to-day policy-making group, primarily comprising athletic administrators. Its recommendation now goes to the Division...
College Sportsmensjournal.com

The NCAA’s Supreme Court Blowout Is a Sign of Things to Come

The NCAA went to the Supreme Court in March with high hopes. Arguing before the justices in NCAA v. Alston, college sports’ governing body made the case that it knew what was best for the sports and the athletes who play them—and as a result, the NCAA should get broad deference from the court in setting rules limiting the compensation of those athletes.
Ames, IAIowa State Daily

Letter: Break up the the NCAA cartel

When I was an undergraduate, I attended an Economics Club meeting at which our guest speaker was Interim President Ben Allen. I made sure I was there early because I had a burning question for him, and I thought for sure the room would be packed. Fortunately, it was me and maybe four or five other students, plus our adviser. I asked a question about balancing the academic and financial needs of student-athletes and the expectations and funding of our sport programs, touching on student-athlete pay.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Smith: NCAA torched many legacies before it was forced to wake up

Hey, dude. You probably won’t ever get this and we know things got pretty weird back when you kept flashing the money sign as a “student-athlete” in College Station. But we just wanted to say that we were wrong, we screwed up and we owe you one, big time. Beers soon?

