Muller 'pumped' to draw BB off, duel deGrom

Following a rocky major-league debut, which came out of the bullpen, Muller has been nothing short of spectacular in his first two big-league starts. On June 21st against the Mets, Muller cruised through four innings in just 56 pitches. The only run he allowed came on a wild pitch in the first inning, and he likely would have gone much deeper if it wasn’t a seven-inning game. Because of that, Brian Snitker had to turn to his bench earlier in an attempt to capitalize against Jacob DeGrom. However, Muller proved it wasn’t a fluke this past Sunday against the Reds. The lumbering lefty struck out nine over five scoreless innings and allowed just three baserunners (two walks, one hit) in a game the Braves desperately needed to win.