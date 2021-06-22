Muller 'pumped' to draw BB off, duel deGrom
Despite how well he worked on the mound in his first MLB start, Kyle Muller’s most impressive moment of the day might’ve come with a bat in his hand. In the third inning of Monday’s 4-2 loss in Game 1 of a straight doubleheader at Citi Field, Muller stood toe-to-toe with the National League Cy Young favorite, Jacob deGrom. Though deGrom had retired his first eight batters, Muller worked an eight-pitch walk — his first time on base in the Majors.www.mlb.com