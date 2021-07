Employment Matters (EM) was founded in 2015 by Denver employment attorney Mark Flynn to provide workplace and school investigations, training and consulting to support litigation/conflict avoidance. EM’s team of attorney-investigators (Flynn Investigations Group), has grown since then to service all types of organizations — public, private, nonprofit and schools — and boasts a preeminent collection of attorney-investigators in the Rocky Mountain region. The addition of former Title IX Coordinator Karin Ranta-Curran to the EM team enables comprehensive support for the unique civil rights issues that arise in K-12 and higher education institutions, including Title IX investigations, training and consulting.