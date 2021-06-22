Central Sequoia League All-league team announced

The Central Sequoia League recently announced its all-league teams for both baseball and softball. Here are the athletes from Kingsburg High and Selma High who were selected. Marissa “Rabbit” Gonzalez, Kingsburg High School, was named the leagues Most Valuable Player. Gonzalez helped lead Kingsburg to an 8-2 record in the CSL and a victory in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Gonzalez finished the season with a .482 batting average, with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. She holds the program record for homeruns and RBIs. She will be attending The University of South Carolina beginning in the fall to continue her academic and softball career.