Family Promise of Montgomery County to hold first “Night Without a Bed Sleep Out”

CONROE, TX – Family Promise of Montgomery County will hold their Inaugural National #NightWithoutABed on Saturday, June 26, throughout Montgomery County. Show your support for children and families battling homelessness and raise awareness of this crisis by setting up a tent in your back yard, making a fort in your living room, wrapping up in blankets on the sofa or in a sleeping bag on the floor. Give up your comfortable bed for one night and share the experience with friends and family.