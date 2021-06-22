Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Highway KK blocked off due to transformer fire

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5AMD_0abVGUW700

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a downed power line and transformer fire in southwest Columbia.

Boone Electric Cooperative first reported an outage in the area around 9:38 p.m. and is currently affecting 77 customers.

Boone Electric reports a tree in the line caused the damaged.

The fire is reported to be on the 6100 block of Highway KK.

An estimated time for restoration has not been reported yet.

The post Highway KK blocked off due to transformer fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
714
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Accidents
County
Boone County, MO
Boone County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformer#Accident#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement agencies are on scene at an incident in Moberly. An ABC 17 news crew on scene reports Moberly police and Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene on the 300 block of east Burkhart. According to a trooper on the scene, he has been there since around 9 p.m. The post Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contractors will begin resurfacing improvement to three routes in Boone County Monday. Crews will resurface the following areas: Route J between Interstate 70 and Route 124.Route O between Interstate 70 and Hancock Hill Road.Route UU between Interstate 70 and Route O. All three projects will also The post MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously injured after crashing scooter on I-70 in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is recovering from serious injuries after crashing his scooter on Interstate 70. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Dannie Rice, 55, was riding the scooter westbound down the shoulder near the Rocheport Bridge when he hit some debris and overturned. Troopers said he was not wearing The post One person seriously injured after crashing scooter on I-70 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ATV crash in Moniteau County sends 14-year-old boy to hospital

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 14-year-old boy driving an ATV was seriously hurt in a crash in Moniteau County Thursday night. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the teen was going northbound on Lone Oak Road around 8:45 p.m. The ATV went off of the left side of the road into a ditch The post ATV crash in Moniteau County sends 14-year-old boy to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Advisory canceled for missing 61-year-old Jefferson City man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man that was first issued on July 1. Benjamin Seaton was located safe in Kansas City, MO. Officials say Seaton left a residential facility on foot without his necessary medications. Seaton has been diagnosed with epilepsy, The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing 61-year-old Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lawnmower crash kills Holts Summit man after throwing him off, landing on top of him

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An 87-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a lawnmower near Holts Summit, Missouri. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, around 7:15 Wednesday night Leland Schweiss was backing up the lawnmower when it started to slide down a hill and overturned. The report said Schweiss was thrown from The post Lawnmower crash kills Holts Summit man after throwing him off, landing on top of him appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One in custody after man shot in the head in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is in custody after officials found a man with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday night. The Moberly Police Department was notified of a person who was shot and bleeding in the 300 block of E. Burkhart St. around 8:22 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man lying The post One in custody after man shot in the head in Moberly appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash closes northbound lanes of Providence at Ash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash and an injured person have closed down northbound lanes of Providence at Ash. According to the Boone County Joint Communications, a wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. An ABC 17 News crew on scene reports the injured person is lying in the road getting treatment. Officials opened Providence back up The post Crash closes northbound lanes of Providence at Ash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders?

Boone County reported a daily case total of more than 100 this week for the first time since the winter pandemic peak. However, officials have resisted putting a new health order in place after months without regulations. Boone County is also the most vaccinated county in Missouri. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people, including child, seriously hurt in Morgan County Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Morgan County left three people injured Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the vehicles were traveling on Highway 5 near the Route TT North junction when a Kia Optima slowed down and stopped to make a left turn. A pickup truck The post Three people, including child, seriously hurt in Morgan County Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia sets blueprint for utility bill late fee return

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia will reinstate fees beginning Aug. 1 for late utility bill payments. The state of emergency city manager John Glascock declared in April, 2020, put the late fees on hold due to the pandemic. The City made the decision to reassess late charges after the City lifted its state The post City of Columbia sets blueprint for utility bill late fee return appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tractor trailer fire slows down traffic on I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A tractor trailer caught fire Saturday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. near the St. Charles Lake of the Woods exit on I-70. Both westbound lanes of I-70 near the exit were closed due to the vehicle fire. One lane opened up a short time later.  Brad Frazier, with the Columbia Fire Department, said The post Tractor trailer fire slows down traffic on I-70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ventilator and staffing shortages force rural Missouri hospitals to seek help

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some hospitals in Missouri saw a spike in Covid-19 cases by nearly 27% last weekend, which caused some to experience a ventilator shortage. Dr. Robin Blount with Boone Hospital said the biggest hot spot is southwest Missouri in the Springfield and Joplin area. "I know this morning they were reporting that in The post Ventilator and staffing shortages force rural Missouri hospitals to seek help appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy