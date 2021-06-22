Highway KK blocked off due to transformer fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a downed power line and transformer fire in southwest Columbia.

Boone Electric Cooperative first reported an outage in the area around 9:38 p.m. and is currently affecting 77 customers.

Boone Electric reports a tree in the line caused the damaged.

The fire is reported to be on the 6100 block of Highway KK.

An estimated time for restoration has not been reported yet.

