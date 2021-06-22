AP source: Harden commits to US Olympic men’s team for Tokyo
Adebayo's decision was first reported by ESPN, and he confirmed it Monday to The Associated Press. Harden's decision was first reported by The Athletic, then confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity because neither the Nets star nor USA Basketball has publicly announced the move. The eight commitments, for now, all either confirmed by people with knowledge or by the player publicly: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jays...www.warriorscentral.com