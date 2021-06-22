Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends goal-scoring streak

Fnatic took down G2 Esports in the LEC’s match of the week today, extending their win streak to five games after a shaky start to the 2021 Summer Split. During the offseason, there were many doubts about Fnatic’s future with Bwipo’s role swap to the jungle. Most of them proved to be right during the first couple of matches after the League of Legends team failed to find wins against Misfits Gaming and MAD Lions. But after Fnatic took down Rogue in their third match of the split, something seemed to click within the team. They are currently on a winning spree three weeks into the split.