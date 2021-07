Does the headline describe the season, what the offense did to Berrios’ performance tonight, or perhaps just the state of inebriation the Twins drive you to?. In a dismal season where it seems like the pitching continues to let us down, Jose Berrios pitched an absolute gem. Hopefully it helps his trade value, because that’s the only way it could help this team, as the Twins fail to muster a fight against the hated White Sox.