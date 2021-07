In just under half a season, Jonathan Villar has turned into one of the most electric and fun players on the Mets’ roster, and this season he’s turned that energy into a highly productive campaign. Signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, Villar has made the most out of numerous injuries to Mets starters, putting up a 106 wRC+ in 211 plate appearances while filling in mostly at third base. At times he’s been the team’s best hitter, and he’s not only blossomed into a fan favorite, but also occasionally an invaluable starter on a first-place team.