Overwatch was updated to version 3.14 by Blizzard Entertainment today. Here are the details for this update, including the patch notes. Blizzard Entertainment has developed and released Overwatch, a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter from 2016. Overwatch is a “hero shooter” that divides players into two teams of six and allows them to choose from a huge pool of characters known for their as ‘heroes’, each with their own special abilities. Since its launch in 2016, the developers continue to update the game. The latest patch is for stability and follows a balance patch from last week.