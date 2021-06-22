Cancel
Training partners Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer trade lead, finish 1-2 in women’s 5,000 at U.S. Olympic trials

By Ken Goe for The Oregonian/OregonLive
EUGENE — Elise Cranny stole past Karissa Schweizer on the last lap’s home straight to win the 5,000 meters in the U.S. Olympic trials Monday at Hayward Field. Schweizer had led for most of the last lap and was in front coming off the final turn. But she left enough room on the inside for Cranny to sprint past and win in 15 minutes, 27.81 seconds.

