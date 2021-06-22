Training partners Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer trade lead, finish 1-2 in women’s 5,000 at U.S. Olympic trials

It’s a travesty that Grant High School and Portland Public Schools couldn’t find a sliver of the $138 million budget to renovate Grant to build a softball field for the girls to call home (“Grant High softball coach, players sue Portland school district, alleging discrimination over off-campus dirt field,” June 28). The beautiful baseball field is less than 500 feet from the Grant gym, and with the modern turf, they are able to play games in a sometimes soggy and wet climate. Wilshire Park, where the softball team is relegated to play its home games, is 1.3 miles from the gym. As pointed out by softball coach Deborah Englestad, the all-dirt infield is rarely groomed and merits lots of manual labor and drying compound just to get it playable for practices or games. This is a classic Title IX case of abuse toward the softball team. The girls and their families and friends deserve to have the same conveniences as the boys now have: On campus, state-of-the-art turf and restrooms. Like most things that seem to be brought to the public’s attention only through the threat of a lawsuit, this is really about fairness and the right thing to do. A softball field is about 65% the size of a baseball field; why wasn’t it included with the initial plans? To build that softball field now would be more expensive than it would have been in the original construction phase.