New York City's slow-motion primary election will force the press to show some patience

On Tuesday, New York City’s Board of Elections released an incorrect tally of votes in the Democratic primary for mayor that appeared to show a near-dead heat during an automatic runoff—before the count was revealed as a fiasco. The results seemed to show that the lead that front-runner Eric Adams had over Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley had significantly narrowed. Adams’ campaign, however, pointed out a discrepancy in the tally, which led the board to withdraw the report. The board later disclosed that it had accidentally included 135,000 test ballots with the group of actual ballots, leading to the error. The snafu comes after the city’s first time using ranked choice voting, in which voters are able to order the candidates from first to last according to preference, and votes are reassigned until a candidate attains a majority. The board is expected to release a corrected intermediary vote count later on Wednesday, though the final results likely won’t come for a few weeks.