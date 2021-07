League of Legends, or more broadly, Riot Games are about to have their biggest event in the game and companies history. The Rise of the Sentinels or Sentinels of Light event will be coming soon. This is a major thematic event spread across League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift and even VALORANT. This will be the first time Riot Games has tried this and there is no doubt that fans will be excited to see how everything connects. With that, they will also be wondering when the Sentinels of Light event will start?