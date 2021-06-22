Excitement over brand new car sours due to busted battery: 2 Wants to Know

The Emira is new, but there’s a lot of typical Lotus design mixed in with some AMG power and a tech-happy interior. The day has finally come as Lotus hammers the last nail into its fuel-driven coffin as it spreads its wings to explore the great unknown. Okay, maybe I’m being a little dramatic, but Lotus’ final gas-powered car – the one that’s replacing the Exige, Elise, and Evora – has finally been revealed. In a nutshell, it appears to blend cues from the Evija and Evora with a newly designed rear end and a larger footprint than any of its predecessors. As a new competitor aimed at the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman and the Alpine A110, and the last car from Lotus that won’t be electric, the Emira has a lot of expectations to live up to. Does it have what it takes? Let’s take a deeper look at the finer details.