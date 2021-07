Since it first arrived on U.S. shores in 1995, the Toyota Tacoma has remained one of the most popular small trucks on offer. Designed to better fit the tastes of North American buyers than the Toyota Pickup that it replaced, the Taco has managed to capture a truly dedicated fan base over the years. The truck is so well loved that on October 4, 2019, the one-millionth Toyota Tacoma rolled off the assembly line in San Antonio, Texas. Thanks to a little help from Mecum Auctions, one lucky truck fan will have the chance to take this historically significant pickup home with them.