Rally held to protest required masking in schools

The East Grand Forks School Board unanimously voted to rescind its mask requirement policy at its regular meeting Monday night, June 28. "I think it's time," district Superintendent Mike Kolness said at the meeting. "It's a good idea to rescind it. It doesn't guarantee there'll be no face coverings in the building – we will still follow the guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Health. It would sure be great if we didn't have to, but we'll wait and see what transpires at the state level. But I think now would be the appropriate time to rescind the policy."