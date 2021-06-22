Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Rally held to protest required masking in schools

By News
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO (WBEN) - A small rally was held on Walden Avenue just across from the Galleria Monday afternoon to protest the current masking requirements in schools. The protest stems from the story out of the Pioneer District, where masks have been optional for the past couple weeks. However, with just a few days left in the school year, Superintendent Ben Halsey reversed the protocol, again requiring those in buildings to wear masks after he was notified that the district could be fined or lose aide if they didn't abide by state standards.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Protest Riot#Buffalo#Wben#Pioneer#The Board Of Education#The State Of New York#Covid#Lancaster Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Protests
Related
Educationocscanner.news

Phil Murphy No Longer Requiring Masks In Schools Beginning Next Fall

Trenton: Today Phil Murphy released the following statement. Today, the New Jersey Department of Education and New Jersey Department of Health. will release health and safety recommendations for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Masking by students will not be mandatory in school buildings unless a district decides to require masking as part of its own protocols.
Bedford, NHUnion Leader

No mask requirement for Bedford schools under proposed reopening plan

Under a proposed reopening plan in Bedford, local schools will not require the wearing of face masks this fall and remote learning will only be available to select students. “We would like to be in a place where we are back in business in school with masks being optional. That is our goal,” Superintendent Mike Fournier said.
Educationactionnewsnow.com

Lawmakers say local boards should decide whether to require masks in schools

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) -- State lawmakers are debating whether the state should be able to require masks in schools. Rep. David Willis, R-Union, stripped out language related to occupational therapists from Senate Bill 173 and replaced it with what he called the "Free the Smiles Act." The proposal would...
New Haven, CTRegister Citizen

New Haven schools plan to require mask-wearing in classrooms this fall

NEW HAVEN —When school districts across the state were crafting back-to-school plans midway through a pandemic last summer, the city’s school board bucked a trend that put students back into classrooms at least part of the time by voting for a fully-remote learning experience. What started out as the first...
Jersey Shore, PASun-Gazette

Jersey Shore Area Schools Districts won’t require masks

JERSEY SHORE — The Jersey Shore Area School District will not require students to wear masks upon returning to school, in keeping with the state ending its mask mandate. The school’s updated health and safety plan states the district “will comply with all state orders in effect and notify staff and families of any necessary changes while operating schools.”
Deming, NMDeming Headlight

Local group protests mask policy in New Mexico public schools

DEMING – A handful of local citizens took part in a state-wide protest on Saturday aimed at Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health mandate requiring students to wear masks for a return to in-person learning in July. The Deming Public Schools is following the mandate handed down by the New Mexico Public Education Department.
ProtestsSalt Lake Tribune

11 anti-mask protesters charged with disrupting Granite school board meeting

Anti-mask protesters who forced an early end to a Granite school board meeting in May after they stormed the room and shouted obscenities at board members are now facing criminal charges. Granite School District confirmed Tuesday that 11 people have been charged with disrupting a public meeting — a misdemeanor...
Warrick County, INwevv.com

Protesters of School Mask Policies Pushing Back Efforts Until Thursday

The Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana have been vocal about local school districts deciding to keep mask policies in place for unvaccinated students this fall. The same group recently held a rally outside the weekly Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation meeting, and schedule a similar rally outside the Warrick County School Board meeting set for this evening.
East Grand Forks, MNGrand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks School Board rescinds mask requirement

The East Grand Forks School Board unanimously voted to rescind its mask requirement policy at its regular meeting Monday night, June 28. "I think it's time," district Superintendent Mike Kolness said at the meeting. "It's a good idea to rescind it. It doesn't guarantee there'll be no face coverings in the building – we will still follow the guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Health. It would sure be great if we didn't have to, but we'll wait and see what transpires at the state level. But I think now would be the appropriate time to rescind the policy."
Hamilton, INCurrent Publishing

Face masks not required for Hamilton Southeastern Schools students

During its June 23 meeting, the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board of trustees voted 6-1 to not require students to wear face coverings when they return to school in the fall. Face coverings will be encouraged, however. Board member Sarah Parks-Reese cast the only dissenting vote. Masks will still be required...
Ashland, PAPottsville Republican Herald

North Schuylkill parents ask about mask requirements in the new school year

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — A group of parents with their children attended the North Schuylkill school board on Wednesday to be “a voice for the voiceless” about face masks and COVID-19 vaccinations. With changes in regulations regarding the pandemic and the requirements of wearing face masks by students and others in...
Public Healthwxhc.com

DOH: Indoor masks not required of summer school students

The state health department issued updated guidance for summer schools yesterday. Indoor mask use by students is now encouraged, but not required. Also, school districts no longer have to report to the COVID-19 dashboard every day, only when issues arise. These changes are still left up to each superintendent or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy