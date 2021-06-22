Rally held to protest required masking in schools
BUFFALO (WBEN) - A small rally was held on Walden Avenue just across from the Galleria Monday afternoon to protest the current masking requirements in schools. The protest stems from the story out of the Pioneer District, where masks have been optional for the past couple weeks. However, with just a few days left in the school year, Superintendent Ben Halsey reversed the protocol, again requiring those in buildings to wear masks after he was notified that the district could be fined or lose aide if they didn't abide by state standards.www.audacy.com