As perhaps the finest example of Mercedes-AMG's capabilities, the 2021 AMG GT Black Series was revealed last year with typically jaw-dropping looks and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering a mighty 720 horsepower, instantly making it the most powerful Black Series ever. The incredible sports car has now inspired the new Cigarette 41' Nighthawk AMG Black Series special edition boat, presented by Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing. Yes, this is another spectacular watercraft creation between the two companies. In fact, this boat is the 13th example to have been developed as part of this special partnership.