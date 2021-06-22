Cancel
Lumber prices plummet, opening the door to homebuyers

By Matt Doyle
The price of lumber has dropped precipitously to under $900 dollars per thousand feet after hitting a record high of $1,686 per thousand feet early last month. President of the Louisiana Homebuilders Association Tommy Pinion said that huge drop-off is good news for first-time homebuyers and those in the lower and middle-income brackets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#Housing Market#Housing Bubble
