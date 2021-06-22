Elks takes Lompoc Little League crown

In girls Majors Softball at the Little League Complex, United Medical Response and Caseys played a tight game that went into the final inning tied 7-7 and was won by United when Quinn Wolfe scored a run in the top of the 6th. The game was full of good pitching by both United’s Quinn Wolfe, striking out 15, and Caseys’ Kiera Meredith who struck out 16. Several good defensive plays were made by United’s Trisha McKenzie, Kloi Spencer and Quinn Wolfe and Caseys’ Keira Meredith, Emily Parrett, and Chelsey Haines. The catchers, United’s Emma Jones and Caseys’ Isabella Decker, not only worked hard behind the plate but led both of their teams on offense. Emma Jones had a double and a triple, 2 RBIs, and scored 3 runs. Isabella Decker had a single and a double, 3 RBIs, and scored a run. Zetta Graham had a single and a RBI and Kaolin Lewis, Brylee Carter, and Lilli Meyers all scored a run for United. Kenley Cripps had 2 singles and 2 runs scored and Emma Lipe, Emily Jones, and Keira Meredith each added hits for Caseys.