Keira Knightley eyes new role in near-future sci-fi drama Conception from the director of her upcoming Christmas-themed film Silent Night

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

She recently completed a Christmas-themed comedy with this director titled Silent Night.

And Deadline reports that Keira Knightley is in talks to again team up with filmmaker Camille Griffin, for an upcoming sci-fi drama titled Conception.

The British actress, 36, is coming off of production on Silent Night, due this December from director Griffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHwpb_0abVAo0V00
After Silent Night: Keira Knightley is in talks to again team up with filmmaker Camille Griffin, for an upcoming sci-fi drama titled Conception; seen here in 2019

According to the outlet, Conception takes place in a near future in which the government has enacted strict authoritarian rule over parenting.

If cast, Knightley will portray an officer of the government whose own parental status comes into question after an unexpected event.

The film is set to be directed by Griffin, and will costar the director’s son Roman Griffin Davis, of Jojo Rabbit fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNixi_0abVAo0V00
Together with family for Christmas: The British actress, 36, is coming off of production on Silent Night, due this December from director Griffin

Conception will be produced by Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler, through their Maven Screen Media company.

Silent Night, meanwhile, costars Keira and Roman along with buzzy stars including Lily Rose-Depp, Annabel Wallis and Matthew Goode.

According to its IMDb page, the comedy/drama/crime hybrid will follow an extended family who comes together for Christmas dinner in the countryside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4DgJ_0abVAo0V00
Center of attention: Silent Night costars Keira along with Camille's son Roman Griffin Davis (lower center), Lily Rose-Depp (lower left), Annabel Wallis and Matthew Goode

Knightley is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actress who first broke big in the 2002 coming-of-age soccer film Bend It Like Beckham.

Since, she has made a name for herself in lavish period dramas as well as more contemporary fare, from Pride & Prejudice (for which she scored her first Oscar nod in 2006) to fan favorite Love Actually in 2003.

Some of Keira's more recent entries include 2018's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Official Secrets and Berlin, I Love You the following year, as well as The Aftermath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01x1Dd_0abVAo0V00
Decorated star: Knightley is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actress who first broke big in the 2002 coming-of-age soccer film Bend It Like Beckham; seen here in 2019
