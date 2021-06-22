Jax Taylor wears black 'Dad' hat while celebrating first Father's Day with wife and friends in LA

Jax Taylor sported a 'Dad' hat while celebrating his first Father's Day on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old reality star was joined by his wife Brittany Cartwright, 32, as well as their friends Stassi Schroeder, 32, along with her husband Beau Clark, 41, and Kristen Doute, 38, at The Belmont.

Jax, real name Jason Michael Cauchi, and Brittany welcomed their 10-week old son Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12.

Stassi and Beau got married in September 2020 and have 23-week-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose together.

Jax kept it casual for the Father's Day outing with his black Dad hat, plain white T-shirt and distressed blue jeans.

He completed his outfit with black-and-red Nike shoes and accessorized with a watch.

Jax was spotted holding Cruz while fellow new father Beau held Hartford along with another father.

Cruz wore a matching white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers outfit and Jax beamed while holding him.

Stassi wore a white dress while she carried Hartford who looked adorable in a pink onesie.

She had her blonde hair down and completed her outfit with open-toed tan sandals.

Jax, Brittany, Stassi and Kristen starred together on Vanderpump Rules, but none of them will be returning for season nine of the Bravo show.

Production began last month and season nine is scheduled to premiere later in 2021.

Stassi and Kristen were fired in June 2020 after former co-worker Faith Stowers, 32, claimed they filed a false police report against her for a crime she did not commit.

Jax and Brittany confirmed last December that they would not be returning for season nine.

Vanderpump Rules premiered in January 2013 as a spin-off of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Jax was a fixture on the Bravo show since its premiere as a main cast member.