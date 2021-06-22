Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jax Taylor wears black 'Dad' hat while celebrating first Father's Day with wife and friends in LA

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Jax Taylor sported a 'Dad' hat while celebrating his first Father's Day on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old reality star was joined by his wife Brittany Cartwright, 32, as well as their friends Stassi Schroeder, 32, along with her husband Beau Clark, 41, and Kristen Doute, 38, at The Belmont.

Jax, real name Jason Michael Cauchi, and Brittany welcomed their 10-week old son Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQRZL_0abVAgwh00
New father: Jax Taylor sported a 'Dad' hat while celebrating his first Father's Day on Sunday in Los Angeles

Stassi and Beau got married in September 2020 and have 23-week-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose together.

Jax kept it casual for the Father's Day outing with his black Dad hat, plain white T-shirt and distressed blue jeans.

He completed his outfit with black-and-red Nike shoes and accessorized with a watch.

Jax was spotted holding Cruz while fellow new father Beau held Hartford along with another father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tf370_0abVAgwh00
Group outing: The 41-year-old reality star was joined by his wife Brittany Cartwright, 32, as well as their friends Stassi Schroeder, 32, along with her husband Beau Clark, 41, and Kristen Doute, 38, at The Belmont

Cruz wore a matching white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers outfit and Jax beamed while holding him.

Stassi wore a white dress while she carried Hartford who looked adorable in a pink onesie.

She had her blonde hair down and completed her outfit with open-toed tan sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhY1I_0abVAgwh00
New mom: Stassi wore a white dress while she carried Hartford who looked adorable in a pink onesie

Jax, Brittany, Stassi and Kristen starred together on Vanderpump Rules, but none of them will be returning for season nine of the Bravo show.

Production began last month and season nine is scheduled to premiere later in 2021.

Stassi and Kristen were fired in June 2020 after former co-worker Faith Stowers, 32, claimed they filed a false police report against her for a crime she did not commit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFDtX_0abVAgwh00
Former stars: Jax, Brittany, Stassi and Kristen, shown earlier this month on Instagram, starred together on Vanderpump Rules, but none of them will be returning for season nine

Jax and Brittany confirmed last December that they would not be returning for season nine.

Vanderpump Rules premiered in January 2013 as a spin-off of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Jax was a fixture on the Bravo show since its premiere as a main cast member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKomT_0abVAgwh00
Original cast: Jax, shown in a 2019 still of Vanderpump Rules, was a fixture on the Bravo show since its premiere as a main cast member
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Rose
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Person
Jax Taylor
Person
Kristen Doute
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jason Michael#Real Housewives#Nike#Bravo#Vanderpump Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Just Made A Big Admission About Former Cast Members Stassi Schroeder And Brittany Cartwright

Like many shows last year, Vanderpump Rules was left in production limbo due to the quarantine restrictions. But several of the most notorious castmates, like Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as a few newbies, became embroiled during the same time in various race scandals that saw them eventually fired by Bravo. Only a few months later, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright up and quit – claiming they wanted to focus on their newborn son and other “projects.” Now the show is finally set for its Season 9 return and Lala Kent has an admission about those former cast members.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Ariana Madix Reveals Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby She Hasn’t Met Yet

Coming soon! Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright have all started families this year, and Ariana Madix has yet to meet one of the little ones. “They’re all just little angels,” the Florida native, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 24, while promoting her 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry partnership. “I think I’ve met everybody except I have not met [Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s 3-month-old son], Cruz, yet. I’ve met them all other than him.”
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Kathy Hilton Reveals Whether She's Still Friends with Lisa Vanderpump After Kyle Richards Drama

Kathy Hilton is mostly siding with her sister Kyle Richards in her public falling out with Lisa Vanderpump. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday night, Hilton talked about her fan-favorite appearances on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One fan then asked Hilton if still maintains a friendship with Vanderpump, 60, even after her drama with Hilton's sister Richards, 52.
Musicbravotv.com

James Kennedy Is Feeling the Love from His Vanderpump Rules Friends as He Marks 2 Years Sober

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy shared an update on his life and sobriety these days. Celebrating another year sober, James posted a selfie featuring his pet pooch Graham Cracker, and he reflected on the milestone on Instagram this week, writing, "I'M 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY. Thank you everyone that has supported me and my journey so far. Here’s to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter [than] anything I could [have] imagined. [And] if I can do it you can too)."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Denise Richards pays heartfelt tribute to husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards has given her husband Aaron Phypers the most heartfelt tribute, even though she admitted that it came a couple of days late!. To mark Father's Day, the World is Not Enough star posted a throwback picture of her and her sister with their father, Irving Richards, at a wedding.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Distractify

'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Is Still Sober — but What About Her Half-Sister, Kathy Hilton?

Although both Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced that they would not be returning for Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, showrunners revealed that a few familiar faces would be joining the cast in their absence. Along with Crystal Kung Minkoff, the first Asian-American housewife to join the franchise, and Sutton Stracke, who will be returning for a second season, Kathy Hilton also makes her debut in the most recent season of RHOBH.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Has Tweeted The Most Curse Words Of Any Reality Star

Toot toot. Hot mess express coming through! Do you love her or hate her? There is literally no in between for our dearest Brandi Glanville. While it’s safe to say most viewers find Brandi to be a bit much, there’s no denying how integral she is to the world of Bravo. We have Brandi to thank for […] The post Brandi Glanville Has Tweeted The Most Curse Words Of Any Reality Star appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy