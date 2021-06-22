Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Model Jessica Gomes storms off The Morning Show set after being asked about rumours she's secretly dating AFL superstar Dustin Martin

By Mary Mrad
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

She is rumoured to be dating AFL star Dustin Martin.

And on Tuesday, model Jessica Gomes jokingly stormed off The Morning Show set after being asked about her rumoured relationship.

Host Larry Emdur asked Jessica: 'Just say one of Australia's top models hypothetically had been linked to one of Australia's top AFL players. If there was any truth to it, how hard would it be to navigate a private life within the public eye?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWoQo_0abVATQ800
Dramatic exit: Australian model Jessica Gomes stormed off The Morning Show set on Tuesday after being asked about rumours she's secretly dating AFL superstar Dustin Martin

'I don't know what to say. Hypothetically I don't know. It's a tough one,' she replied.

Larry went on to ask Jessica about her time on Dancing with the Stars, before ending the interview.

'It's great to see you, Jess. Good luck with everything,' he said, introducing the next segment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moXiA_0abVATQ800
Host Larry Emdur (left) asked Jessica: 'Just say one of Australia's top models hypothetically had been linked to one of Australia's top AFL players. If there was any truth to it, how hard would it be to navigate a private life within the public eye?'

'Are we still filming? Are we still on air?' Jessica then asked before walking off the set.

'No, don't do that!' host Kylie Gillies yelled as the model quickly returned to her seat.

Larry then stood up and said, 'I'm going to storm off the set! This is ridiculous. We are out of here,' as Jessica and Kylie burst into laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6qNl_0abVATQ800
Awkward! Larry went on to ask Jessica about her time on Dancing with the Stars, before ending the interview. 'Are we still filming? Are we still on air?' Jessica then asked before walking off set

Jessica was first rumoured to be in a relationship with Dustin in April.

The Richmond Tigers premiership hero and the swimsuit model had enjoyed 'several' dinner dates in Melbourne this year, according to the Herald Sun.

While it is unclear if the pair are just friends or something more, a source confirmed they do know one another.

Jessica declined to comment when approached by the paper, saying: 'I am so sorry, but I can't comment on this. I don't talk about my private life.'

Dustin's manager Ralph Carr also declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veU1l_0abVATQ800
Goss: Jessica was first rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Dustin (pictured) in April
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Gillies
Person
Dustin Martin
Person
Jessica Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Rumours#The Morning Show#Afl#Richmond Tigers#The Herald Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I'm more than content': Michelle Bridges, 50, confirms she is still single and NOT interested in dating one year after splitting from longtime partner Steve 'Commando' Willis

She has been single for almost two years since her split with longtime partner Steve 'Commando' Willis in January last year. And Michelle Bridges says she's happy to remain that way. The 50-year-old Celebrity Apprentice star told Woman's Day she is 'more than content' being on her own and focusing...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Rebecca Judd's luxe Mt Buller getaway: Footy WAG enjoys a trip to her new multimillion dollar ski chalet with her family and AFL star Jonathan Brown and his glamorous wife Kylie

Rebecca Judd has enjoyed a relaxing minibreak at her new Mt Buller ski chalet with her family and fellow AFL golden couple, Jonathan and Kylie Brown. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old gave fans a glimpse inside the fun-filled holiday, sharing a number of pictures and videos on Instagram. In one image,...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok beams for a photo with Madeleine West and Martin Dingle-Wall on the set of their new movie - after she was rumoured to be joining The Masked Singer Australia

Tammin Sursok was rumoured to be one of the stars taking part in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer Australia. But it seems the Pretty Little Liars actress won't be hitting the stage in a zany costume anytime soon, as she prepares to film a movie following her mandatory two-week hotel quarantine in Sydney.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly spotted for the first time on the Celebrity MasterChef set... but Chrissie Swan and Dami Im appear to get booted early as they are conspicuously absent from filming

Tilly Ramsay has finally been spotted on the set of Celebrity MasterChef Australia. The 19-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay joined her co-stars in South Melbourne last week, including AFL star Nick Riewoldt and Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe. Conspicuously absent however were songstress Dami Im and radio host Chrissie Swan,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Married At First Sight star Jake Edwards shares his $26,000 dental transformation in dramatic before and after photos - after saying his teeth were his biggest insecurity

Jake Edwards is the latest reality star to undergo a $26,000 dental transformation, after admitting his teeth were his biggest insecurity. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old former AFL star underwent a complete reconstruction of his smile - and the results are certainly impressive. Before and after photos obtained exclusively by Daily...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kyle Sandilands' brutal shot at 2Day FM: Radio star twists the knife into his former employer after being crowned Sydney's No. 1 breakfast host

Kyle Sandilands couldn't resist taking a swipe at his former employer 2Day FM while celebrating his KIIS FM show being named Sydney's No. 1 breakfast program on Tuesday. The fourth radio survey of the year ranked The Kyle and Jackie O Show ahead of 2GB's Ben Fordham, marking its first-ever win across both AM and FM bandwidths.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Wipes Out Like A ‘Floppy Fish’ While Attempting To Wakeboard — Watch

While wakeboarding on the lake, Miley Cyrus took a major tumble, and she shared the hilarious video on Instagram. Miley Cyrus had no shame about sharing a video of herself totally wiping out while trying out an intense water sport. The star attempted wakeboarding, and as she tried to stand up on the board, she fell and landed face first in the water. “Some days 60 of your songs trend on Twitter like a boss a** b****. Other days you take murky lake water to the face like a floppy a** fish,” Miley captioned the hilarious video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Kim Parker from 'Moesha'? She's 42 Now & Looks Almost the Same as Her Younger Self

Countess Vaughn is famous for portraying Kim Parker's character in "Moesha." Meet the actress, who is now 42 years old, a mother of two, and seems not to have aged a bit. Actress Countess Vaughn was born on August 8, 1978, in Idabel, Oklahoma. She started singing in church at three and continued on that path, which eventually led to her becoming the "Star Search" junior vocalist champion and overall champion at nine.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

TIkTok star Kate Hudson confirms daughter Eliza has died

After a gruelling battle with a rare form of cancer, TikTok star Kate Hudson has confirmed that her daughter, Eliza, has passed away. TikTok creator, Kate Hudson, spent most of her time on the social media platform sharing videos of her two-and-a-half-year-old, Eliza. In the wake of Eliza not feeling...

Comments / 36

Community Policy