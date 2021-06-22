Cancel
'It's been really, really tough': Jo Beth Taylor reveals her heartbreak over being separated from her son for two years after he moved to Austria to live with his father

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Jo Beth Taylor has been left heartbroken over being separated from her son and only child, Christian Muster, for two years after he moved to Austria to live with his father.

The former Australia's Funniest Home Videos star was speaking to The Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur, 56, and Kylie Gillies, 54, about turning 50, before the topic turned to her son.

'I've haven't seen him for nearly two years. It's been really, really tough,' she admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeyKc_0abVAMUH00
'It's been really, really tough': Jo Beth Taylor says she has been left heartbroken over not being able to see her son and only child, Christian Muster, for two years after he moved to Austria to live with his father

Christian, 20, is currently living in Austria with his father and ex-tennis player, Thomas Muster.

'He's the light of my life,' Jo Beth continued. 'So it's been really, really difficult.'

'And like so many other people, just being separated from our loved ones during this whole COVID disaster, that's been the worst thing,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Ibs_0abVAMUH00
Opening up: The former Australia's Funniest Home Videos star was speaking to The Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur, 56, and Kylie Gillies, 54, about turning 50, before the topic turned to her son

Jo Beth said she 'felt better' knowing that she wasn't the only one currently facing family separation.

'What's he doing in Austria?' asked Kylie.

'He's there visiting his dad and learning German,' the TV star divulged. 'Now he's working in a restaurant. He's kinda just going out on his own and finding his lot in life and finding himself, where he wants to be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgJbu_0abVAMUH00
Staying with Dad: The TV star divulged how her son was living with his father and her ex-husband, Thomas Muster, 53 (pictured), in Austria, where he was 'learning German,' and 'working in a restaurant' 

Jo Beth's ex-husband Thomas is an Austrian native and has lived in the country with their son ever since Christian decided to relocate there 18 months ago.

Opening up to a recent New Idea article, Jo Beth discussed how the one gaping hole in her life was Christian's absence.

'I miss him dearly,' she said, admitting the situation would be far less tolerable if not for regular FaceTime catch-ups and 'a daily flurry of texts'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G23H5_0abVAMUH00
Heartsick: Jo Beth discussed how the one gaping hole in her life was Christian's absence. 'I miss him dearly,' she said, admitting the situation would be far less tolerable if not for regular FaceTime catch-ups and 'a daily flurry of texts'
