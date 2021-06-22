Copperas Cove 3rd annual 'Cone with a Cop'

The third annual 'Cone with a Cop' event will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Waffle Cone on 508 Cove Terrace.

The Copperas Cove Police Department, Coryell County Sheriff's Office, and Lampasas County Sheriff's Office will be at the community building event to interact with youth in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Children 12 and under will be provided free ice cream, and KIDDO cards will be available for the first 150 children that attend the event.

KIDDO cards are child identification cards that are created to identify children 12 and younger. The card will list the child's name, birth date, sex, hair color, eye color, height, weight, parent/guardian’s name, address, and will contain a current photo of the child.

The event will also be offering “Kid Military Dog Tags” from The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove. The tags will contain information that parents provide, to use in case of an emergency where their child is lost and too young or confused to speak for themselves.