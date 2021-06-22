Cancel
Dearborn County, IN

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Dearborn County

By Tyson Thorp
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 17 days ago
A line of storms which rolled through the Tri-State Friday, June 18 has now produced two confirmed tornadoes, according to a statement released by the National Weather Service Monday evening.

The storm system, which produced an EF1 tornado that touched down in Ripley County, Indiana that night, also produced another tornado that touched down in nearby Dearborn County near Moore's Hill.

The statement from the National Weather Service said the brief tornado likely began in a wooded area near Longbranch Road where it caused significant damage to two residences.

The statement said the EF1 tornado touched down for close to a minute and traveled 150 yards in that time and had wind speeds close to 95 mph.

