Writer says opposition should sit out Nicaragua elections

By AP News
wtmj.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez said Monday there is “zero possibility” of holding free elections in Nicaragua Nov. 7 and that opposition forces who participate would only be “legitimizing” President Daniel Ortega’s re-election. In an interview with The Associated Press from the United...

wtmj.com
