The Untold Truth Of Fats Domino

Back in the days before Auto-Tune, musicians had to have raw talent: And Fats Domino was practically brimming with it. Born Antoine Dominique Domino Jr. in New Orleans on February 26, 1928, the man everyone knew as Fats would grow up to become one of the earliest and most beloved pioneers in a brand-new genre that had all the kids dancing and all the parents wondering what that heck was going to become of this new generation. That was, of course, rock 'n roll.