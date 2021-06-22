Cancel
Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston council gets pool update

By Carol Hicks
Posted by 
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 17 days ago

A representative from the Save the Pool committee, Valarie Hinkle, spoke to the Hoopeston City Council at its meeting last Tuesday.

Hinkle explained what the pool committee has done for the pool survival this year and into the future.

“We located lifeguard candidates, trained and certified 17 of them, to include three managers and a swim lesson instructor,” said Hinkle. “We advertised and continue to advertise the pool along with all the services it provides ... through a Facebook page. We provided over 80 volunteer hours to renovate the bath house with ADA bathrooms, new paint, and updated fixtures.”

She reported that they had a record-breaking season pass sales this year with 58 season passes, more than $8,000 the first day of opening and 234 attendees on opening day.

Hinkle added that $1,200 in additional passes have been sold since the opening, surpassing the sales of 2019. She added that swim lessons had 24 students sign up the first week with more lessons the first full two weeks of the year.

The group plans on focusing on fundraising for future efforts to draw people to the pool and will have a fundraising event on Aug. 7 for further pool improvements.

Hinkle also thanked the city for working with the committee.

April Jones asked about adding a food area to the pool. She understood the reasoning behind not allowing food and drinks around the pool, but requested that the pool have a certain area that could be used for it, such as the 15-minute breaks.

Lourdine Florek, who heads the pool committee, said the committee would meet to make recommendation to the council at the next meeting.

In other business, Mike Davis, Central Illinois Land Bank Authority executive director, outlined his hopes to create a program aimed at providing funding for home repairs in the area.

Davis added the first four houses in the demolition project funded by grant money have been tested for asbestos and will be demolished within a few weeks. They are 406 Front St., 801 Wyman Ave., 305 S. Second Ave. and 411 W. Penn St. and should be completed by the end of August.

Two other properties are 210 E. Washington St. and 520 Honeywell Ave., the burned-out mansion, has put together an abandonment petition to go to court. Both are unoccupied and abandoned.

He added that two properties, available in the fall through the Vermilion County Tax Trustees, located at 406 E. Thompson Ave. and 908 W. Washington St., that are unoccupied and abandoned will look at by the bank to acquire.

“My hope is to knock it out of the park on demolitions and, hopefully, we get around 15 to 20 done over the next year or so,” he said.

Davis said the project has a $125,000 grant from the state, a $100,000 grant from the Hoopeston Retirement Village Foundation and a $50,000 commitment from the City of Hoopeston to use to address dilapidated and abandoned houses.

Danville, IL
