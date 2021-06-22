'It’s frustrating' | Streets flood as heavy storm dumps rain on New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The 10 pm update is that Elsa now has winds of 50 mph after a burst of convection near its center. It may be that this new after of storms near the center has slowed it down, a bit. Still racing toward the WNW 26 mph. This creates wind shear and prevents rapid strengthening. Models are in fairly good agreement in the short-term. Move into the Caribbean and head west-northwest eventually nearing Haiti Saturday and Jamaica Sunday with a turn toward the NW. Once near Cuba, models differ with a path into the eastern Gulf by Monday-Tuesday, into Florida, or even east of Florida and toward the Bahamas. The GFS has been the most bullish and has started to trend westward today after a brief trend east yesterday. The new track tonight has shifted a bit more eastward after a westward trend today. This would place in closer to the west coast of FL. I don't put much faith in the long-term forecast as we'll need to see what the structure of the storm is after the Caribbean and when the Subtropical ridge goes to the north. The Euro continues to maintain the storm will dissipate over Hispaniola Saturday/Sunday. Not a threat now, but something to watch. We'll know far more this weekend. Stay tuned...