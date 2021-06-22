Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Who has my pig?” – Nicholas Cage

By Greg Hill
wtmj.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes! The hottest summer blockbuster of the year will be in theaters in July. Wait, you aren’t aware of Pig? The drama staring Nicholas Cage and his truffle pig who is, *gasp* stolen! You may not need any more context to that to be hooked. Thankfully, Scott & Pancake gave their live thoughts and play by play of the trailer as it plays over the air!

wtmj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Cage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Theaters#Scott Pancake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

How Richard Donner’s Most Famous Movies Helped Create Modern Pop Culture

Richard Donner died yesterday at the age of 91. While still prolific and active behind the scenes, he hadn't directed a feature since the superb 16 Blocks in early 2006. That picture, starring Bruce Willis as an over-the-hill and alcoholic cop who makes a split-second decision to protect a witness from his fellow officers, works as both a character-driven action drama and a proverbial "final Die Hard movie." It wasn't a hit, as even back then, we were starting to see the decline of the non-IP star vehicle. It turned out to be a good curtain call from one of our very best journeyman directors. Donner's legacy is prolific enough that inventing the modern superhero movie is just one line item on a long resume. What's notable, beyond mere talent, offscreen decency and mainstream success, is how he subtly helped shape the pop culture that drives our current nostalgia.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Bill Condon To Direct “Guys and Dolls”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters,” “Kinsey,” “The Fifth Estate”) has been set to direct a new film adaptation of the legendary Tony award-winning stage musical “Guys And Dolls” for TriStar Pictures. In 2019, TriStar picked up the remake rights to the previous 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando...
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Gwyneth Paltrow Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gwyneth Paltrow is mostly thought of today as the operator of Goop, a “wellness” company shilling expensive products whose medical authenticity is dubious at best. However, there was a time when she was on the verge of becoming a respected actor, after her performance in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love that somewhat controversially garnered her an Academy Award. Following this was psychological thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley, which is riding high on Netflix’s viewing chart.
Animalstaylorpress.net

Three pigs

With time on my hands and no summer trips planned, I’ve been reading a book of fairy tales. I’ve found many versions of the “Three Little Pigs” classic. Here’s a condensed story. An old sow supports…
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Val’ Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.
AccidentsEsquire

The Man Who Comes Into My Home at Night

It wasn’t long after Ryan moved in that it happened again. This was the sixth home he and I had shared–there were three dorms in college, then two houses off-campus and in the four years that we lived together, we were burglarized four times. Years later, in our shared apartment far away from college, it seemed that either our bad luck had returned, or worse–whoever’d been breaking into our homes had finally come back to finish the job.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.
CelebritiesPopculture

Lisa Marie Presley's Marriage to Nicolas Cage Was Short But Memorable

It's easy to forget that at one point, actor Nicolas Cage and singer Lisa Marie Presley were married — let alone that they once ruled the tabloids for a period of about two years. The Con Air star and the daughter of Elvis Presley captured the whole world's attention with their unlikely romance and their hard-partying ways. To this day, it's hard to separate fact from fiction in their story.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Ann-Margret says she and Elvis Presley would tease each other

Ann-Margret says that Elvis Presley had “a great sense of humor.”. The 80-year-old actress — who gyrated opposite Presley in “Viva Las Vegas” and was rumored to have had an affair with him during his marriage to Priscilla Presley — recalled to Page Six that “he was very funny.”. “He...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy