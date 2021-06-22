Cancel
Nets support Joe Harris after playoff nightmare

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Nets fans may be burning their Joe Harris jerseys, but Brooklyn isn’t burning any bridges with their veteran forward, despite his playoff woes. After the NBA’s 3-point champ went into a slump at the wrong time — just 32.7 percent from deep in the second-round exit — many fans have blamed Harris. A particularly dramatic one posted a video to social media burning his black No. 12 Harris jersey, while just one season into a four-year extension even Harris himself openly hoped the organization would keep him around.

