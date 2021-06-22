Nets support Joe Harris after playoff nightmare

Scottie Pippen had to know that his comments about Kevin Durant would eventually make their way to the Nets star. In an interview with GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, the Hall of Famer discussed several topics, including Durant's performance in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. The 11-time All-Star averaged 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in a seven-game battle with the Bucks, but the Nets ultimately came up short. Still, Durant earned plenty of praise for leading a Brooklyn team that saw Kyrie Irving and James Harden go down with injuries during the series.