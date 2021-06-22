'Couldn't be prouder of the woman you're becoming': Lara Bingle's mother shares sweet never-before-seen images of the model from childhood as she celebrates her 34th birthday

Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) turned 34 on Tuesday.

And to help mark the occasion, her doting mother Sharon Bingle has shared some sweet flashback images of the model from her childhood.

The Cronulla-born beauty looks adorable in the images with her bright blonde hair and a big cheeky smile.

'Couldn't be prouder of the woman you're becoming': Lara Bingle's mother has shared sweet never-before-seen images of the model from her childhood and now to celebrate the model's 34th birthday

In one image, she beams at the camera in the back yard of her home, while in another Lara can be seen hosing the front lawn on a hot summer's day.

She can also be seen smiling next to her pet cat.

Sharon also shared a picture of Lara now, which appeared to be from a photoshoot.

She wrote in the caption that she 'couldn't be prouder of the woman Lara is becoming.'

She added: 'Always have, always will love you. Happy Birthday Lou xo.'

Lara is currently in Australia with her husband Sam Worthington, 44, and their family.

She first rose to prominence in 2006 when she appeared in a $180million Tourism Australia ad and proclaimed - "where the bloody hell are you?"

Lara and her husband Sam arrived back in Australia with their children in January.

Back on home soil: Lara is currently in Australia with her husband Sam Worthington, 44, and their family

Sam returned to Australia to star in the Sydney Theatre Company production of the Wesley Enoch directed comedy, Appropriate.

Reports surfaced last year that the couple were planning to move Down Under on a permanent basis after living in the U.S.

The couple have been based in the US with their sons Rocket, five, and Racer, four, for a number of years.

In June 2020, they welcomed their most recent addition, a baby boy, named River.

Lara and Sam began dating in 2013 and married in secret a year later.