Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Couldn't be prouder of the woman you're becoming': Lara Bingle's mother shares sweet never-before-seen images of the model from childhood as she celebrates her 34th birthday

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) turned 34 on Tuesday.

And to help mark the occasion, her doting mother Sharon Bingle has shared some sweet flashback images of the model from her childhood.

The Cronulla-born beauty looks adorable in the images with her bright blonde hair and a big cheeky smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AevTg_0abV8Xyz00
'Couldn't be prouder of the woman you're becoming': Lara Bingle's mother has shared sweet never-before-seen images of the model from her childhood and now to celebrate the model's 34th birthday 

In one image, she beams at the camera in the back yard of her home, while in another Lara can be seen hosing the front lawn on a hot summer's day.

She can also be seen smiling next to her pet cat.

Sharon also shared a picture of Lara now, which appeared to be from a photoshoot.

She wrote in the caption that she 'couldn't be prouder of the woman Lara is becoming.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2qz2_0abV8Xyz00
Too cute! The Cronulla-born beauty looks adorable in the images with her bright blonde hair and a big cheeky smile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jz7dW_0abV8Xyz00
Sweet: In one image, a little Lara can be seen hosing the front lawn on a hot summer's day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQFtx_0abV8Xyz00
A furry friend: She can also be seen smiling next to her pet cat

'Couldn't be prouder of the woman you are becoming,' Sharon wrote.

She added: 'Always have, always will love you. Happy Birthday Lou xo.'

Lara is currently in Australia with her husband Sam Worthington, 44, and their family.

She first rose to prominence in 2006 when she appeared in a $180million Tourism Australia ad and proclaimed - "where the bloody hell are you?"

Lara and her husband Sam arrived back in Australia with their children in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lS5Nw_0abV8Xyz00
Back on home soil: Lara is currently in Australia with her husband Sam Worthington, 44, and their family 

Sam returned to Australia to star in the Sydney Theatre Company production of the Wesley Enoch directed comedy, Appropriate.

Reports surfaced last year that the couple were planning to move Down Under on a permanent basis after living in the U.S.

The couple have been based in the US with their sons Rocket, five, and Racer, four, for a number of years.

In June 2020, they welcomed their most recent addition, a baby boy, named River.

Lara and Sam began dating in 2013 and married in secret a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Jbaj_0abV8Xyz00
Claim to fame: She first rose to prominence in 2006 when she appeared in a $180million Tourism Australia ad and proclaimed - "where the bloody hell are you?"
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Worthington
Person
Sam Worthington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Australia#Childhood#Racer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cats
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Starting young! Roxy Jacenko's influencer daughter Pixie receives a beauty ring light and skincare products after her famous mother shared her birthday wish list... and she's only NINE

She may only be nine-years-old, but Roxy Jacenko's daughter is well on her way to becoming a famous social media influencer. The youngster received some very grown-up goodies for her upcoming 10th birthday this week. A video was posted on Pixie's Instagram account (which is run by her famous PR...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian TikTok star takes her own life aged just 19 after attracting a legion of fans by sharing her life as a fourth-generation farmer - as her poignant final post is revealed

A trailblazing young female farmer who gained global notoriety for her TikTok videos, has tragically ended her own life just days after posting an upbeat clip to her tens of thousands of followers. Caitlyn Loane, 19, was a fourth-generation farmer who garnered legions of admirers by showcasing her life in...
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Jessica Simpson’s Husband Eric Johnson Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Wedding

Going strong! Eric Johnson celebrated the seventh anniversary of his marriage to Jessica Simpson by sharing a ton of photos from their wedding. “Jessica, I love you,” the former NFL player, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 6, alongside a carousel of never-before-seen pictures from their 2014 nuptials. “7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!”
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
Petsmicrosoftnewskids.com

Cat Who's Never Had A Home Before Can't Believe This Is All For Her

For the first several months of Jolie’s life, everything was uncertain. She was found as a stray in Florida and then bounced around between rescues and foster homes. She just wanted to find somewhere stable where she could finally relax — and when her future mom, Deanna McCallum, found out about her, she knew she could give her that.
PetsPosted by
InspireMore

15 Mama Dogs Who Couldn’t Be Prouder Of Their Babies

Motherhood is often complicated, but things are a bit simpler for canine mamas. One trait dog moms have in common with human ones is the unconditional love they have for their offspring the moment their babies are born. You can just see the adoration on their sweet, furry little faces!
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Princess Diana’s Brother Posts Never Before Seen Childhood Pic Of His Sister And Pays A Touching Tribute On Her 60th Birthday!

Today is what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday and that means July 1 is a rather bittersweet day for her loved ones and her fans who miss her very much. This includes the beloved royal’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, who took to social media to pay tribute to the late Princess and to share a throwback, never before seen picture of her!
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pictures

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reminisce on their wedding day by sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps. From their vintage chateau venue to Turner‘s two wedding dresses, the couple give fans a glimpse into their special day. In an image that Jonas shares of a pre-wedding party event, Turner sports...
TV Seriesthebrag.com

Tara Strong, voice of Miss Minutes in ‘Loki’ says she’s a character ‘we’ve really never seen before’

Disney+ is in the midst of seeing the Avengers franchise continue to come to life, with Loki arriving to the streaming platform earlier this month. Without dropping too much of spoiler type info for anyone who is yet to tuck into the show, Tara Strong, the voice of animated, Roger Rabbit type character, Miss Minutes recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead At 19 – Watch Her Haunting Final Video

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane has died by suicide at the age of 19. The young social media celeb had grown her following by highlighting her career as a farmer in Australia; her account was dedicated to “Promoting Women in Agriculture.” Caitlyn had over 51,000 followers, and her videos showcasing her family’s Tasmanian farm often reached hundreds of thousands of views.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy