Naylor suffered a scary collision with Ernie Clement during Sunday's contest vs. the Twins, and he had to be carted off the field. He's been officially diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, and he'll travel back to Cleveland with head athletic trainer James Quinlan. He will need to undergo surgery, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Bradley Zimmer replaced him on Sunday, and he will likely be Naylor's primary replacement in the outfield.