MLB Game Highlights

Chicago Cubs | Kris Bryant's diving grab

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tO7Q_0abV8PvB00

Kris Bryant robs Cesar Hernandez of a base hit, diving to make a spectacular catch in center field in the 5th

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Kris Bryant’s hot start sure seems like forever ago

It’s a long season. It always has been, but that rings especially true coming off a 60-game sprint during last year’s strange pandemic-impacted season. Every player has his share of ups and downs and Chicago Cubs do-it-all star Kris Bryant is no exception. Bryant has undoubtedly been the most integral...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Kris Bryant is Back in Center Field

New day, new series. Here’s a look at David Ross’ lineup for Game 1 (of 2) against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. For his career, Indians righty Aaron Civale has carried reverse splits, which means righties have hit him better than lefties, but this season those numbers are flipped. We’re not talking about huge sample (just 36 starts overall), but I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s something closer to split-neutral than dominant on any one type of hitter. While we’re digging into it, Civale doesn’t strike a lot batters out, but he doesn’t really walk guys either and is pretty good at keeping the ball on the ground. His hard hit rate is also up this season, so the key to success for Chicago might be all about elevating.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Cubs' Kris Bryant departs after HBP with reported hand contusion

The Chicago Cubs lost three-time All-Star Kris Bryant in their road game Tuesday night against the New York Mets after he was hit by a pitch on his hand. The team's initial diagnosis is a right hand contusion, according to reports. After Joc Pederson singled to lead off the game,...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs News: Kris Bryant leads NL third baseman in All-Star voting

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) The Chicago Cubs will, at least given how things look here in mid-June, have two representatives at the Midsummer Classic at Coors Field next month: jack-of-all-trades Kris Bryant and resurgent closer Craig Kimbrel. Obviously, there isn’t public voting when it comes to the pitching staff,...
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Cubs Chris Bryant hits his hand on Walker’s pitch and leaves the game

Posted: Posted June 15, 2021 / 8:17 pm CDT / Has been updated: June 15, 2021 / 7:22 pm CDT. The New York (AP) Cubs starred Kris Bryant on the pitch from Taijuan Walker in one inning, leaving Chicago’s New York Mets in the middle of the second Tuesday night, and the team said their right hand was injured.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Kris Bryant’s X-rays thankfully come back negative

The Chicago Cubs experienced quite the scare Tuesday night in New York when Kris Bryant was hit on the right hand in the very first inning. Bryant was drilled by Mets starter Taijuan Walker on the first pitch of the at-bat, a 93.4 MPH two-seamer that came in on the hands – where pitchers typically go at the Cubs star – and clipped him. The 29-year-old left the game with what was deemed a contusion, though there are never really any assurances until further testing is completed.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: One series could decide team’s future

As the official start of summer draws ever closer, the Chicago Cubs are already starting to set their sights on fall baseball. The Cubs were just two games behind the San Francisco Giants for the best record in the National League on Sunday after sweeping the hated St. Louis Cardinals.
NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant exits vs. Mets after hit by pitch

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Tuesday's game against the Mets with a right hand bruise after getting hit by a pitch. Bryant took a 93 mph sinker from Mets starter Taijuan Walker off his hand in the top of the first inning. Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer attended to him before he took his base.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs evaluating Bryant’s status for Mets finale

Third baseman Kris Bryant was feeling better Wednesday, Cubs manager David Ross said, but didn't start against the Mets due to a bruised right thumb. Bryant exited Tuesday's game after getting hit in the hand by a Taijuan Walker sinker in the first inning. He stayed in defensively in the bottom half of the inning before exiting, later undergoing x-rays that came back negative.
MLBbleachernation.com

Let Out a (Tiny) Hooray: Kris Bryant’s X-Rays Were Negative

Well, this salvaged the night. Slightly. Kris Bryant, who was taken out of the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning, is probably going to be okay sooner than later. According to multiple reports after the game, the X-Rays on his hand were, in fact, negative.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Nursing bruised hand

Bryant was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with a right hand contusion, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The 29-year-old was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the first inning and initially stayed in the game, though he exited the contest during the second inning. Bryant figures to undergo X-rays to confirm the severity of the injury.
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant (thumb) out of starting lineup against Mets

NEW YORK – Kris Bryant wasn’t in the Cubs starting lineup against Jacob deGrom and the Mets on Wednesday with a bruised right thumb. Bryant was hit in the thumb by a fastball during his first at-bat of the Cubs’ 3-2 loss on Tuesday. While X-rays on Bryant’s hand were...
MLBallfans.co

Cubs’ Kris Bryant Returns to Starting Lineup Vs. Mets

Kris Bryant is back in the Cubs starting lineup Thursday after missing most of the past two games with a hand injury. Bryant exited Tuesday against the Mets in the second inning after getting hit by a pitch in the right hand. He underwent x-rays that came back negative but sustained a bruised right thumb.
NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant back in lineup for Mets series finale

Kris Bryant is back in the Cubs starting lineup Thursday after missing most of the past two games with a hand injury. Bryant exited Tuesday against the Mets in the second inning after getting hit by a pitch in the right hand. He underwent x-rays that came back negative but sustained a bruised right thumb.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Starting Thursday

Bryant (hand) is starting Thursday's game against the Mets. Bryant exited Tuesday's game with a right hand contusion after he was hit by a pitch, and he was held out of Wednesday's lineup as a result. However, the 29-year-old will start at third base and bat second in Thursday's series finale.