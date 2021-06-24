Cancel
Texas Rangers | Ramon Laureano's RBI double

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Ramon Laureano lines an RBI double to left field, scoring Matt Olson to trim the Rangers lead to 5-2 in the top of the 6th inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

