Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Texas Rangers | Adolis García's RBI double

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Hw9G_0abV8Kkm00

Adolis García clobbers an RBI double to center field, scoring Brock Holt to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolis García
Person
Brock Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Adolis Garcia should not participate in the HR derby

We all know how electric Adolis Garcia is. If you watched any Texas Rangers games in the month of May, you’ve witnessed a player who could be special. There’s no denying the jolt he has provided to this team upon his arrival, revitalizing what was a mundane, rebuilding squad most of this season.
MLBfox4news.com

García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas - Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first three...
MLBthedallasnews.net

Adolis Garcia, Rangers shoot for series win over A's

Adolis Garcia looks to continue his power surge on Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers conclude their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas. Garcia boosted his team-leading home run total to 20 after belting a pair of solo shots in the Rangers' 5-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie also leads Texas in RBIs (52) and total bases (138).
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

García Clubs Two Homers As Rangers Upend A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — There has been a lot of local attention to get Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the MLB All-Star Game next month — and for good reason. However, if the Texas Rangers only get one player voted in, it will likely be Adolis García. The 28-year-old rookie helped the Rangers...
MLBd210.tv

Adolis García 2 Homeruns Give Rangers The W Over The A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García had two homeruns as the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Wednesday night at Globe Life Park. García’s 20 homeruns are the most for an AL rookie. Athletics and Rangers finish their four game series Thursday night in Arlington.
MLBDallas News

29 reasons why the Texas Rangers retired Adrian Beltre’s No. 29

It’s only fitting the Rangers retire Adrian Beltre’s jersey. There was never anybody quite like him previously in Rangers history and there probably won’t be anybody like him again. On Saturday evening, the Rangers welcomed Beltre, who retired after last season, back for a ceremony to make his No. 29...
MLBRoyals Review

Gamethread LXXV: Royals at Rangers

The Royals made it almost halfway through the season before things started unraveling. A year that started off so brightly with the Royals finishing with the best record in MLB at the end of April sees the team nearly out of contention just two months later. On top of that, the Royals are now firmly in the midst of bizarre roster moves. All year long they’ve treated Edward Olivares as more of a yo-yo than a potential help to the major league roster. Now they have at least two of their starters that they’re allowing to pitch while injured in short bursts. And today, for the second week in a row, Kyle Zimmer will act as the opener while the team has no designated bulk man behind him - also for the second week in a row. Matheny admitted last night that today’s starter depended on how things played out in that game.
MLBESPN

Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
MLBdallassun.com

Kyle Gibson strong as Rangers beat Royals again

Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the host Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 in Arlington on Saturday afternoon. Joey Gallo paced the Rangers offense, finishing the day 2-for-3 with two home runs and 5 RBI. The Rangers, who have now won four of their...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Rookie Adolis García Elected As Finalist For MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers rookie sensation Adolis García has been elected as one of nine finalists for the three American League starting outfield spots in this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced this morning. García ranked fifth among AL outfielders in the "Phase 1" fan voting...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia named American League All-Star finalist

Don’t look now, but the Texas Rangers have an All-Star finalist in the outfield. Rookie Adolis Garcia was named as one of nine American League All-Star finalists on Sunday for the three starting outfield spots. Garcia ranked fifth among American League outfielders in the Phase 1 fan voting with 879,989...
MLBdallassun.com

Royals turn to RHP Brady Singer to stop skid vs. Rangers

The host Texas Rangers will go for the series sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. By beating the Royals 8-0 on Saturday, the Rangers assured themselves their first series win since they swept the visiting Houston Astros on May 21-23.
Texas StateTemple Daily Telegram

Rangers beat Royals: Gallo’s HR, Lyles’ pitching carry Texas past KC

ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the...
MLBSportsGrid

Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Fractures Left Arm

Nothing seems to be going the Texas Rangers’ way this season. The Rangers are already 19.0 games behind the division lead in the AL West and priced at +50000 to win the World Series — which probably overestimates the 29-win team’s chances of ending the season as Champions. Their season...