Students at a dance studio based in Woodstock took home national titles from a recent competition. Steppin' Out Performing Arts Center, owned by Heather Knight and Autumn Ritter, placed in all three age divisions at the StageOne Shootout National Dance Competition June 23 - 27 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Steppin' Out dancers earned the championship in the petite and junior divisions with their performances of "Girl Crazy" and "Spinning into 2021", respectively. The studio and was first runner up in the senior division for "Clue".