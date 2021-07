ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Living a stone’s throw from Lake Erie and all of its amenities might seem unattainable. But you don’t have to be a millionaire to do it. Built in 2003, the half-timbered and brick colonial at 22221 Arbor Cliff Lane is ideally located, steps to Bradstreet’s Landing Park and Fishing Pier to the west and a short walk to Parklawn Beach to the east. The home offers three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms in nearly 3,000 square feet.