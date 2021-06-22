Cancel
Sticker shocks ahead? Sharply rising prices pose worries. Find out why here.

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker researched the highest prices on record for every major commodity, analyzing the Federal Reserve's Economic Data database, or FRED. Data was available from 1990 to 2021, with some commodities having data as far back as 1968. The most recent available price, as of April 2021, is also listed. If a commodity had two or more different measures, the more popular one, according to the Federal Reserve, was used.

Stocks
Commodities
Apple
Economy
Markets
Twitter
ROKU
Amazon
Business
Federal Reserve
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
StocksCBS News

Stocks fall sharply on worries about global economic recovery

Stocks dropped sharply Thursday as traders turned cautious following a series of record highs for major U.S. indexes. The Dow was off 401 points, or 1.2%, at 34,280.51. The S&P 500 pulled back 1.2%, and about 95% of the stocks in the index were lower. Technology companies were having some...
Economyleadertimes.com

US consumer borrowing surged in May as economy reopened

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by a larger-than-expected $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It marked the fourth straight month […]
Stocks

3 Reasons I Don't Buy Crypto

3 Reasons I Don’t Buy Crypto

Cryptocurrencies are extremely popular, and because I am a former financial advisor, friends and family are always asking me which ones I invest in. They’re always surprised by my answer, though. I don’t invest in them. They aren’t a part of my current portfolio — and maybe won’t ever be...
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
Business

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Maintains Gains After Fed Minutes Point to Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar maintained a strong tone in early European trade Thursday after the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the world’s most influential central bank is moving towards tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
BusinessForbes

Rising Inflation: Shock Or Trend?

Does the recent spike in inflation signal a change in trend? Or is it more of a passing shock to the system? To help answer these questions, let’s first view inflation through the job market lens. Getting Real About Income. Suppose you have been working at a job for some...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's How to Spend Smarter as Consumer Prices Rise

After a year of lockdown, you may be ready to make up for lost time and start going out — and spending more. At the same time, prices are rising due to inflation. Consumer prices in May were up 5% from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, which represents energy, groceries, housing costs and other goods. It's the biggest gain since August 2008.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures closes sharply higher on supply worries

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished with strong gains on Wednesday on supply worries and spillover support from surging corn and soybean prices, traders said. * Corn and soy futures soared at the Chicago Board of Trade after the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated U.S. farmers planted...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

Why are food prices rising? Here are 4 key insights

Members of the public are concerned about rising food prices across the world. Emerging markets and developing economies are expected to be impacted the most, particularly as they struggle to recover from the pandemic. Here, three IMF experts explore the implications of rising food prices and the causes behind it.
Kentucky StateKentucky New Era

Economists try to calm Kentucky lawmakers’ fears over inflation spike

(The Center Square) – Speaking before a General Assembly committee on Wednesday, the chief economist for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission sought to reassure lawmakers that fears about inflation are largely unfounded. “There are some very bright folks on the Federal Reserve Board, and my professional opinion would be to...
Businessfroggyweb.com

June FOMC minutes don’t much alter taper narrative

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,” though participants expected progress to continue, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting. “Various participants” at the session...
Businessinvesting.com

Here Is What Drove USD/JPY Below 110

Ask anyone and they will agree that economic activity in the U.S. is picking up, with businesses enjoying a much-needed post-pandemic recovery. The airports were packed when I travelled to and from Hawaii last week, with restaurants booked far in advance. The Federal Reserve recognizes this resurgence in demand, and based on the last central bank meeting minutes, a growing number of policy-makers think asset purchases need to be reduced sooner than anticipated.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Takes Fed Minutes In Stride; PayPal, Lululemon Give Buy Signals

The stock market didn't react much to the release of the minutes from the June 15-16 Federal Reserve meeting. But money flowed into bonds again Wednesday, sending the 10-year Treasury yield lower by 5 basis points to 1.32%. All in all, it was another orderly performance for the stock market as the Nasdaq composite…
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Should You Buy Bitcoin or Invest in the Stock Market?

It can be tough trying to decide where to invest your money, especially when there are countless investment options out there. Investing in the stock market is a tried-and-true way to build wealth over time, but cryptocurrency has been making waves for its explosive price increases. The S&P 500 has had a phenomenal year, surging by nearly 40% over the past 12 months. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), however, has skyrocketed by nearly 300% in that timeframe.

