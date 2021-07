After two years, my long journey of attaining a master’s degree is now complete, all thanks to Texas State University and its wonderful staff. When I graduated with my bachelor’s in 2011 and relocated to Dallas, Texas, I floated around from job to job until I ended up accidentally becoming a teacher for three years. However, after five years in Dallas, I knew I wanted more. I began searching for ideal master’s programs, but nothing seemed to grab. I then sat for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and did better than I thought, but it wasn’t good enough for the school I wanted to go to, and I got rejected from them after submitting applications. One of those schools rejected me the next morning! A waste of $75.00.