Frankie Montas hit hard as A's lose opener to Rangers

Is June over yet? I feel for everyone who was hoping today would be a new day for the Royals. Because that optimistic thinking went out the window quickly when the Rangers jumped on Brady Singer thanks to self-inflicting misuses by the young right-hander. The first batter Singer faced was Isiah Kiner-Falefa who grounded back to the pitcher. Singer’s throw to first was off the mark putting on the Rangers’ lead off guy. Two batters later, to Adolis Garcia, Singer threw an 0-2 pitch right down Broadway and Garcia made him pay with a triple down the line scoring Kiner-Falefa. Well, deja vu occurred in Arlington because the next batter Singer threw another 0-2 pitch down the middle. And unfortunately for most middle of the pack pitchers such as Singer, throwing an 0-2 pitch to Joey Gallo is not a good idea. Gallo’s two-run home run made the Rangers’ first inning lead 3-0. Singer settled down and finished his outing with five innings pitched, just the three runs allowed, four hits, five strikeouts.