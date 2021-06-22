Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Frankie Montas hit hard as A's lose opener to Rangers

By Matt Kawahara
San Francisco Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas - Frankie Montas was headed for the dugout after the second inning when an umpire hailed him. Montas walked over and flashed a smile. He shook the glove off his left hand. Two umpires examined his glove, hat and belt. One patted Montas on the chest and the right-hander returned to the A’s dugout.

www.sfchronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Domingo Acevedo
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Josh Sborz
Person
Andy Ibáñez
Person
Ramón Laureano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Era#Rbi#Triple A Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

By The Numbers: Nelson Cruz, Frankie Montas, Kyle Schwarber

Some players need time before meeting expectations. Others are conversely exposed as the data points largen. If you’re lucky, you’ll find one of the select few who constantly delivers for fantasy investors. For this week’s By The Numbers, I’ll look at three of my favorite preseason targets. One is, as...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Five innings, two earned

Montas took the no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to San Francisco, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Montas rebounded nicely from last start's eight runs allowed, surrendering both of his runs on a LaMonte Wade two-run home run. The five total baserunners were the second fewest in any of Montas' 16 starts as he looks to regain his excellent 2019 form.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's salvage finale in Houston behind Frankie Montas

HOUSTON — Frankie Montas can swing between overpowering and unsteady. He fires 98 mph fastballs and darting splitters. He also owns the A’s rotation’s highest ERA. On Thursday, he faced baseball’s most productive offense in its home ballpark. He delivered the start the A’s needed. The A’s had lost five...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Frankie Montas uses splitter to effect in strong outing against Astros

HOUSTON - Carlos Correa swung over a splitter in the dirt in the first inning. Yordan Alvarez did the same striking out in the second. Aramis Garcia did not require either swing as evidence that Frankie Montas’ splitter was working Thursday. The A’s catcher said it became apparent earlier. “Honestly...
MLBMercury News

A’s avoid being swept by Astros on strength of Montas’ outing

The A’s needed Frankie Montas to play stopper on Thursday and get the team back into the win column after three straight losses amid a larger midseason slide. With 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings, the hard-throwing righty gave the A’s just what they needed, steering them to a 2-1 victory over the Astros and avoiding what would have been Oakland’s first series sweep since it dropped all four games to the same Astros team in the season opener at home.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Oakland avoids sweep by Astros with strong Frankie Montas start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The victory stopped a three-game skid for Oakland and ended a six-game winning streak for...
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Juan Soto, Joey Gallo round out Home Run Derby lineup

This year’s Home Run Derby field welcomed its final two sluggers Wednesday. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto announced he will join the lineup for Monday’s derby, and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo would take part as well. Soto and Gallo cap off the eight-man...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mitch Moreland hitting sixth for Oakland against Rangers

Oakland Athletics first baseman/designated hitter Mitch Moreland is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Foltynewicz and the Texas Rangers. What It Means:. Moreland will bat sixth as the DH. The Athletics played in a National League park in their last series and therefore didn't have...
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Royals losing streak extends with loss to Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games...
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Nick Solak: Two hits, RBI in win

Solak went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over Kansas City. Alarm bells went off earlier this week when the Rangers called up Andy Ibanez and started him at second base in place of a slumping Solak. That was Monday, and Ibanez knocked a three-run home run, but Solak's been in the starting lineup the four games since. His .180 batting average and .518 OPS over 41 games since May 8 puts his hold on an everyday job in jeopardy, but for now, he appears to have held onto the starting job at second base.
MLBYardbarker

Royals lose 4-1, swept by Rangers

Is June over yet? I feel for everyone who was hoping today would be a new day for the Royals. Because that optimistic thinking went out the window quickly when the Rangers jumped on Brady Singer thanks to self-inflicting misuses by the young right-hander. The first batter Singer faced was Isiah Kiner-Falefa who grounded back to the pitcher. Singer’s throw to first was off the mark putting on the Rangers’ lead off guy. Two batters later, to Adolis Garcia, Singer threw an 0-2 pitch right down Broadway and Garcia made him pay with a triple down the line scoring Kiner-Falefa. Well, deja vu occurred in Arlington because the next batter Singer threw another 0-2 pitch down the middle. And unfortunately for most middle of the pack pitchers such as Singer, throwing an 0-2 pitch to Joey Gallo is not a good idea. Gallo’s two-run home run made the Rangers’ first inning lead 3-0. Singer settled down and finished his outing with five innings pitched, just the three runs allowed, four hits, five strikeouts.
MLBKilgore News Herald

Garcia hits 20th HR in Rangers' victory

ARLINGTON (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. It’s a quick turnaround for both teams, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy