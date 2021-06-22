Cancel
Hastings, NE

High school cowboys and cowgirls claim championships at state finals

By Ruth Nicolaus, Special to the Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS — The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 17 to 18 and the short go-round on June 19. The top four contestants in each of fifteen events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln at the Lancaster Events Center July 18-24. The 2020-21 champions are Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca, bareback riding; Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel, barrel racing; Cooper Bass, Brewster, boys cutting; Jaya Nelson, Bassett, breakaway roping; Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colorado, bull riding; Mekenna Fisher, Hershey, girls cutting; Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado, goat tying; Madison Mills, Eddyville, pole bending; Brody McAbee, Ansley, saddle bronc riding; Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, steer wrestling; Hayes Wetzel, Palmer, team roping header; Ryan Shepherd, North Platte, team roping heeler; Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, tie-down roping; Tatum Olson, Bloomfield, reined cow horse; Jate Saults, Big Springs, light rifle shooting; and Tanner Ellis, Minden, trap shooting.

#Cowboys#Cowgirl#Hayden Stump#Elsmere#Cody Kilgore High School#Chadron State College#Mullen High School
