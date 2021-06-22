MPCC rodeo team finishes season at nationals

Four Mid-Plains Community College cowboys are ranked in the top 10 in the nation following the conclusion of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday. “I was extremely proud of these kids this week,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “It seemed like we just had to battle tough draws all week long, and they were able to make the best of them. They gave it their all, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”