Ohio regulates delta-8 THC in medical marijuana products
A few months ago, patients in Ohio's medical marijuana program noticed something odd. A few products were listed on retail store menus as containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol. Delta-8 THC is an unregulated cannabis compound that has gained popularity recently for its similarity to delta-9 THC, commonly referred to as just THC, the cannabis compound that produces the "high" people feel from smoking or consuming marijuana.www.beaconjournal.com