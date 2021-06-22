Functional Sport-Ready Eyewear

The Spy Optic Monolith Sunglasses are a premium eyewear solution for sports enthusiasts that will help them to stay prepared for an array of activities and keep their eyes protected. The sunglasses are paired with premium lenses that have the brand's therapeutic Happy lens technology that is scientifically proven to help boost a person's mood and alertness, while also offering premium color and contrast. The polycarbonate lenses also feature an Accurate Radius Curvature (ARC), which will help them to sit in just in the right position against the eyes.